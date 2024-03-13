What is the cry about from PF cadres when this law was left by Edgar Lungu?

SO, THIS LAW WAS ACTUALLY LEFT BY PF AND THEY NEARLY IMPLEMENTED IT JUST SLIGHTLY BEFORE AUGUST, 2021 ELECTIONS?

…Dated March, 2021….

So. What is the cry about from PF cadres when this law was left by their grandiose Edgar Lungu?

What UPND genuine members should just ask for is that this parliament should not turn this into law or at least expunge the part talking about social media live broadcasts since some known elements like Saboi Imboela are already jail destined for going live on their pages abusing other citizens.

Otherwise, PF left a lot bad bills and laws and what can help at this stage is for the current government to expose the PF dictatorship left hanging.

Had PF managed to rig the 2021 elections, apart from using VPN, Zambians would have gone back to making fire smokes and beating drums as a way of communicating.

Otherwise, known PF cadres should be ashamed to even call UPND names of a bill left by their corrupt leaders and only made known to the public by the UPND government now.

Edgar had planned his dictatorship very well. He closed Internet and in event that you bypassed the weak Zambian networks and went live via VPN, he would then pick you up for going live. What a mess ZAMBIA was in. Total mess.