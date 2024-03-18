WHEN ARE THEY ARRESTING MR CORNELIUS MWEETWA?- Fred M’membe

WHEN ARE THEY ARRESTING MR CORNELIUS MWEETWA?

Over a month ago, we reported Mr. Mweetwa on his confession about promoting, encouraging and abetting tribalism, ethnic divisions and hatred.

And on Tuesday the 13th of February 2024 Mr. Mweetwa is reported to have phoned Mr. Innocent Phiri, a journalist with KBN television to help him kill the story of his confession and promised him to be paid for that. This is also in itself a crime of bribery.

Why has the police not arrested Mr Mweetwa? Why are they quick to arrest citizens or political opponents on trumped up charges and turn a blind eye on the UPND officials? How many citizens are behind bars on allegations of spreading hate speech or tribalism? When are they going to arrest Mr Mweetwa who self confessed on a live broadcast?

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party

—–‐–‐——

Our report

REPORTING MR CORNELIUS MWEETWA

AT LUSAKA CENTRAL POLICE, 13 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 16:55 HRS

On Monday between 10 and 14 hours I watched Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa hold a press conference. that press conference at government complex which was streamed live on various platforms. He confessed that he worked well with Mr. Chishimba Kambwili to issue tribal remarks so that the then president Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu could be hated by the people and be brought down.

This is a self confession by Mr. Mweetwa of being party to Mr. Kambwili’s hate speeches for which he was charged, arrested, prosecuted and convicted by the courts of law. Confessing to be a party to this crime necessitates that Mr. Mweetwa be similarly charged, arrested and prosecuted for the same crime Mr. Kambwili was convicted for.

Mr. Mweetwa as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, chief government spokesperson and ruling UPND chief spokesperson he is not above the law and does not enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution which is only enjoyed by a sitting president.

Mr. Mweetwa has confessed to promoting, encouraging and abetting tribalism, ethnic divisions and hatred. And on Tuesday the 13th of February 2024 Mr. Mweetwa is reported to have phoned Mr. Innocent Phiri, a journalist with KBN television to help him kill the story of his confession and promised him to be paid for that. This is also in itself a crime of bribery.

I therefore, as a responsible citizen and in line with my professional and citizen duties report Mr. Mweetwa to the police so that he can be prosecuted for the crimes stated above.

I hope and pray that the police will favourable respond to my complaint.