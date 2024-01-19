When will Mr Hichilema start listening to advice, and stop advising his advisors?- Fred M’membe

NAFILWA, NAFIPENYA, WABUFI!

We advise Mr Hakainde Hichilema to stop posing and posturing, and start working.

Addressing the Permanent Secretaries yesterday, Mr Hichilema warned about under performance and the consequences thereof.

It is clear that Mr Hichilema is very good at apportioning blame, pointing fingers even when many fingers point back at him. It’s his nature to blame everybody else except himself.

It’s laughable to see him warn Permanent Secretaries on frequent traveling or trips yet he has done over 60 international trips in the short period of he has been in office. Does this President mull over his decisions and statements before going public?

Who manages him kanshi? What kind of presidential advisory unit exists at State House? When will Mr Hichilema start listening to advice, and stop advising his advisors?

We ask these questions because every time Mr Hichilema stands to speak to the nation, he comes out like a clown in a circus. Usually, his remarks are devoid of substance, context, sensitivity, logic and direction. He merely shoots from the hip as an act of political desperation.

Where does Mr Hichilema draw the courage and confidence to caution Permanent Secretaries on underperformance when he is the most underperforming leader this country has ever seen? He is the worst culprit for this problem. He himself has underperformed greatly and has lost focus. This country is in autopilot mode and he is not going to make a difference in any way whatsoever.

There are no results that are showing that he has performed. The indicators at all levels from debt restructuring to exchange rate, to mealie meal to fuel, and the cost of living are not showing any signs of improvement.

There is grand corruption, wasteful expenditure, abuse of law enforcement agencies against political competitors, shrinking democratic space, tribal or regional appointments and granting tax incentives to the mines, denying the state treasury of the necessary resources, among many other things.

So, how can a person presiding over such a rotten system of government demand, frugality, accountability, transparency and performance from senior government officials?

Mr Hichilema needs this advice more than the Permanent Secretaries.

Nafilwa, nafipenya, wabufi!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party