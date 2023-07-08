Where did that 10 minutes of additional time come from?- Minister Of Sports Hon Elvis Nkandu

MINISTER OF YOUTH, SPORTS AND ARTS HON .ELVIS NKANDU WROTE:

Where did that 10 minutes of additional time come from?

Anyway, BIG Congratulations to the Copper Queens for beating the two-time Women’s World Cup Champions Germany in a pre-World Cup friendly ahead of their historical maiden 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled later this month in Australia and New Zealand.

The Copper Queens delivered an extraordinary triumph in their final preparatory encounter of the European tour by winning against the second-ranked team, Germany.

This outstanding victory will serve as a significant boost as they gear up to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The incredible performance against a strong opponent brings out the growing strength and determination of the Zambian team.

With this historical triumph, the Copper Queens head to the World Cup with renewed confidence and desires for a successful campaign.

Profound progress made!

⚽️⚽️🇿🇲🇿🇲

Hon. Elvis Nkandu, MP

Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts