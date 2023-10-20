Where was Hichilema on the 18th day of October 2023? I did not see him- Enock Tonga

By Enock Roosevelt Tonga

Where was Hichilema on the 18th day of October 2023? I did not see him.

In two solid years Hichilema has lost value before the eyes of the people of Zambia like a chitennge material bought from Kamwala.

It has never happened in the history of our country looking at the manner in which this man has lost value before the eyes of the Zambian people barely in two years.

It can only be God doing it – bad foundations; that’s why. We warned long ago when it was unfashionable.

1. Balloons with no life versus a live dove; and we have lost souls clapping for such nonsense

2. White gloves versus bare hands when holding the Holy Bible.

3. Deletion of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance versus maintaining it; he hangs on to his house versus state house

Zambians 10 : Hichilema 0, we wait for the match official to blow the final whistle.

Lesa ni malyotola!

Thursday October 19, 2023.