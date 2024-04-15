WHITE HOUSE WARNS ISRAEL IT WON’T JOIN ANY RETALIATORY STRIKES ON IRAN

The White House has told Israel that the US won’t join in any retaliatory strikes on Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, a senior administration official said that Biden had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “think very carefully and strategically” about how his forces replied to the unprecedented action, the first direct attack by Iran on the country.

In a string of television appearances on US networks earlier yesterday, national security spokesman John Kirby repeatedly said that the US had made it clear to Israel that it seeks to avoid a wider conflict.

Both Kirby and the official said that the US would continue to defend Israel, but has ruled out participating in any Israeli response.