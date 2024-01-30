who did you praise when you were in opposition, Dr M’membe asks HH

HICHILEMA SLAMMED FOR HIS INTOLERANCE TO CRITICISM AND DIVERGENT VIEWS

…who did you praise when you were in opposition, Dr M’membe asks the Head of State

Lusaka, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 ( Smart Eagles)

Leader of the opposition Socialist Party (SP) Fred M’membe has scorned President Hakainde Hichilema for despising those that hold divergent views regarding the handling national affairs.

The opposition leader has stated that he has consistently been denounced for telling the truth and saying what others do not want to hear.

He added that the UPND and its Government seem to have a misconception that it is all about agreement and harmony.

“They want everyone to sing praise songs even when there is no praise to sing about,” he said.

“Was Mr Hakainde Hichilema and UPND praise singers for the previous governments? Did Mr Hichilema praise any government for anything. Mr Hichilema was the opposition leader under the governments of Mwanawasa. When did Mr Hichilema while in opposition praise Mwanawasa? Was Mwanawasa bad not to be praised at all by Mr Hichilema?”

“Mr Hichilema was an opposition leader under president Rupiah Banda. Did Mr Hichilema in opposition ever praise Mr Rupiah Banda and his government? Mr Hichilema was in opposition for three years under Mr Sata. Did Mr Hichilema ever praise Mr Sata for anything?”

He recalled that President Hichilema was in opposition under president Edgar Lungu’s reign for seven years and he asked if the incumbent had at any point praised his predecessor for anything.

“Did Mr Hichilema ever praise Mr Lungu for anything for seven years? Why do they want to change the rules of the game when its them in opposition? Why do they want to change the rules of the opposition now that they are in power?” he said.

“Zambia is not a dictatorship in which everyone should think, dream and view the world in the same way. Our politics are about plurality and diversity. Even our Christianity is not about united voicing bible verses like John 3:15 or speaking the Lord’s prayer in unison.”

He schooled the UPND what even Christianity is about.

“Division, not unity is the significant theme in the bible. Prophet Jeremiah from the old testament was persecuted for saying what God told him to speak to the people. As a prophet of God, Jeremiah was opposed for saying what people did not want to hear from God,” he said.

“Lies and gossip may be more popular than the truth. Should we shut up or speak up about what is harmful to society?”