Who is Dr. Elias Munshya?

Father’s village: Talayi, Milenge District, Luapula Province

Mother’s village: Talayi and Lunga, Milenge District, Luapula

Tribe: Ushi (paternal and maternal)

Chief: Chief Sokontwe, Milenge, Luapula (Milenge used to be part of Mansa)

Place of Birth: Chiwempala, Chingola

Date of Birth: __ 1978

Primary Schools: Mpezeni Park Primary School, Chipata

Konkola Primary School, Konkola

Chililabombwe Primary School,

Lubengele Primary School

Twatasha Primary School, Chingola

Secondary School: Chingola Secondary School, class of 1996, full Grade 12 Certificate and Grade 9 certificate

Higher education: BA in theology degree, MA, M.DIV., LLB(Hons), LLM, MA (Counseling), MBA, Ph.D (political theology).

Occupations: Lawyer, political analyst, Pentecostal Reverend

Childhood streets: Choso Street, Kalanga, Kapumpe, Bwalya Chisanga, Nyati, Lulamba, Twashuka, Chinyungu

Hobbies: running (long distance), writing, and reading, broadcasting on TVBAKWETU

Favourite music: Kalindula

Favourite artist: PK Chishala