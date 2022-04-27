Who is Dr. Elias Munshya?
Father’s village: Talayi, Milenge District, Luapula Province
Mother’s village: Talayi and Lunga, Milenge District, Luapula
Tribe: Ushi (paternal and maternal)
Chief: Chief Sokontwe, Milenge, Luapula (Milenge used to be part of Mansa)
Place of Birth: Chiwempala, Chingola
Date of Birth: __ 1978
Primary Schools: Mpezeni Park Primary School, Chipata
Konkola Primary School, Konkola
Chililabombwe Primary School,
Lubengele Primary School
Twatasha Primary School, Chingola
Secondary School: Chingola Secondary School, class of 1996, full Grade 12 Certificate and Grade 9 certificate
Higher education: BA in theology degree, MA, M.DIV., LLB(Hons), LLM, MA (Counseling), MBA, Ph.D (political theology).
Occupations: Lawyer, political analyst, Pentecostal Reverend
Childhood streets: Choso Street, Kalanga, Kapumpe, Bwalya Chisanga, Nyati, Lulamba, Twashuka, Chinyungu
Hobbies: running (long distance), writing, and reading, broadcasting on TVBAKWETU
Favourite music: Kalindula
Favourite artist: PK Chishala