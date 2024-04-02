Whoever is crying just let them cry – Kabuswe

By Rhoda Nthara

WE have followed the law, Mopani will continue running, assures mines minister Paul Kabuswe.

“Those that are peddling lies let them continue. Whoever is crying just let them cry at the end of the day they will get tired and stop crying,” he said in response to Kantanshi

PF member of parliament Anthony Mumba’s question over Mopani shares transfer.

“Thank you once again Madam Speaker and thank you very much honourable minister and congratulations for job well done. For us we will be praising where it is due and we don’t care what we will be called because it’s for the people of Zambia. It’s not for me or my children. It’s for the people out there,” said Mumba in a question of clarification in the House on Thursday following Kabuswe’s ministerial statement on IRH acquisition of 51 per cent shares in Mopani Copper Mines. “Now honourable minister this message you have sent to the people out there is very encouraging. But it’s also under threat because you have been accused that you have not followed the Constitution. You have been accused of breaching the Constitution and that this transaction will be reversed. Now for those that are listening right now who you’ve assured will not be retrenched in this very difficult economic time and for me as patron of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers we have assured that

Mighty will be funded and many other sporting disciplines in our district. What is the real position in terms of this accusation that the government has not followed the Constitution or indeed there is a breach that government has carried out? Because this does not only threaten the Zambian people who are looking forward to doing business and working but also the investor and the confidence we are putting at risk?”

In response, Kabuswe said the new dawn government did not break the law.

“Thank you very much honourable member and thank you for the accolade you have given to the government of President Hakainde Hichilema over this deal. Madam Speaker, government is not run by just one person. Government has several wings and because our government is so methodical and well organised, when we were doing these transactions we had teams in place. Those who were looking at legal due diligence, the technical due diligence [and] the financial due diligence around this deal to make sure that as we make a decision we do not break the law,” said Kabuswe. “We have the chief legal advisor of government who is the Attorney General and gave his opinion and yes including the environment.

Madam Speaker there’s no sale that has taken place. I know they are referring to article 210, I remember that I always sign consents of transfers of shares and I haven’t done that because there’s no sale. So not to worry Zambians, we have followed the law. You are very safe. Mopani will continue running. Those that are peddling lies let them continue.

Whoever is crying just let them cry at the end of the day they will get tired and stop crying. That’s why they have been lying that Mopani has been sold for $130 million. Nothing can be further from the truth including lying that President Hakainde Hichilema has sold Mopani to himself. If you have nothing to say just say thank you and sit down. Just keep quiet because we told you that we would resolve these matters and we have resolved them. And KCM will be resolved.”

The Mast