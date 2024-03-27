Why “alebwelelapo” Fuels Instant Bitterness In HH’s Heart And Invokes “mingalato, Ubufi, Boza And Chuundu Chaitwa Politics” In Bally- Chris Zumani

WHY “ALEBWELELAPO” FUELS INSTANT BITTERNESS IN HH’s HEART AND INVOKES “MINGALATO, UBUFI, BOZA AND CHUUNDU CHAITWA POLITICS” IN BALLY

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

If our ever lying Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is to change, Zambians must brave his “mingalato politics”, do the paint art work and display the words from Proverbs 12:17 to 22 at Bally’s Community House gate, his bedroom door, the UPND Secretariat main gate, State House Presidential gate, and his Namwala Farm main entrance. In this passage, the Bible says:

17 “An honest witness tells the truth, but a false witness tells lies.

18 The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.

19 Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue lasts only a moment.

20 Deceit is in the hearts of those who plot evil, but those who promote peace have joy.

21 No harm overtakes the righteous, but the wicked have their fill of trouble.

22 The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in people who are trustworthy”.

1. In 2006, President Levy Mwanawasa met HH at State House in his capacity as a Lusaka business man. Few months later, HH joined politics following the death of UPND leader, Anderson Mazoka. Later, Mwanawasa revealed and warned Zambians on who he believed the true HH was in few words as follows:

“The problem Mr Hichilema is having now is the fact that he wants to cheat, to mislead, to show that he is what he is not…His understanding of politics is that it doesn’t matter; you can cheat, provided you get your goals”. So, Mwanawasa gave us the correct and honest summary description of HH in 2006 far before Bally became our president in 2021.

2. Yes, wether you are UPND, Socialist Party, NDC, PF, UKA, UNIP or a politically non aligned citizen, the naked truth is that HH made hundreds of false promises and countless campaign lies between 2006 and 2021 to Zambians which he has consequently failed to deliver generally. The big lies (UBUFI or BOZA) HH deceived UPND cadres, his followers and all citizens in order to become president exceed all the political lies of the past six presidents combined. “Bally will fix it” was his campaign slogan in reference to all problems Zambians faced. Like Mwanawasa warned in 2006, eventually and using lies, cheating and deceptions, Bally became president in 2021.

3. To date, HH has not officially apologized to Zambians for his campaign lies-UBUFI-BOZA and unfortunately, he has not stopped lying. As we speak, almost all the key things HH promised to improve for Zambians have worsened. Load shedding, high fuel prices, dollar-Kwacha exchange rate, mealie meal prices, water and electricity bills, maize, fertilizer, cement, sugar, salt, cooking oils, rice, beans, flour, tomatoes, onion, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, and let’s say everything on the market have become so expensive, bitter and unaffordable for many citizens. Guess what, HH pretends as if he was not elected on the platform of improving the conditions of living for all. It’s like he is not aware!

4. Besides failing to deliver what he promised and failing to openly apologize to people, HH has lamentably failed to govern Zambia and prematurely lost popularity in the first 12 months. In his third year, everything is worsening and falling apart in all key sectors: agriculture, energy, health, mining, economy, education, and more. Each month, HH greets Zambians with disaster news, more lies and scandals in his government. Now, the number of people singing “alebwelelapo” (he is coming back into power in reference to former President Edgar Lungu) is increasing.

5. It is the word “Alebwelelapo” that has invoked anger and bitterness in HH’s heart and making him fail to sleep. In sensing the clear danger of losing to his main rival in 2026, church elder Bally has officially introduced “mingalato politics” (politics of dangerous fights by violently holding the neck and killing the enemy by strangling). This so obvious as Bally is fully aware that his false political promises have been exposed and have fueled a sense of betrayal visible among Zambians.

6. Bally is mindful that his 2021 false promises, political lies and ant campaign deceptions (UBUFI or BOZA) have now been discovered and have invoked anger among Zambian voters. HH is aware that voters now pray to punish and banish him on the ballot in 2026. And if Lungu is to contest, Bally is aware that he does not stand a chance to win in 2026. This is what makes HH hate the word “alebwelelapo”.

7. The entire UPND camp is mindful that most people are merely waiting for 12th August, 2026 in order to vote out lying HH and failed Bally. At Community House, most UPND folks have told HH that competing against ECL in 2026 means “alebwelelapo” for sure and lying Bally will be a one term president. Lungu is a trusted politician who generally delivered as most Zambians were happier than HH who lied like a shark and has terribly failed to deliver like a wild lizard. This is what is invoking mingalato politics of heavy tribalism, regionalism, ECZ partisan appointments, meddling in PF and opposition parties, weaponization of state institutions and all authoritarian tendencies in HH’s palace.

8. Bally is fully aware that, on the scale of political honest and integrity in 2026, most Zambians will vote ECL and red card HH because his lies (UBUFI or BOZA) are endless, his cheats and deceptions are unrepentant and his false promises are unforgivable by most voters. This Bally knows that most Zambians now agree with Mwanawasa that ‘HH lied, HH is lying and HH will continue to lie because HH is a gifted lier’. This threatens and angers HH and the UPND UBUFI (BOZA) camp more when they hear ECL “alebwelelapo”.

9. Now, Zambians know that, in 2021, HH faked himself into power by selling political lies, false promises,cheap propaganda and empty rhetorics: HH won power using BOZA or UBUFI. Going into 2026, HH knows that “alebwelelapo” is a political force that is certainly sending him back home because his political tactics of UBUFI or BOZA (lies) have expired in betrayal and anger among Zambian voters is at its highest level. HH knows that most of his 2.8 voters regret voting Lungu out of power: lying Bally is aware that his 2.8 have already melted to less than 800 thousand voters today.

10. Overall, HH knows that “alebwelelapo” means “alebwelelapo” indeed in 2026. That is why this word fuels instant anger and bitterness in HH’s heart. It is a word that is strictly forbidden at King Nebuchadnezzar’s Babylon residence called “Community House”. At State House, the word “alebwelelapo” (in reference to ECL) is expressly outlawed because it angers the king with high BP and fuels hot bitterness in his heart the whole night. Any mention of this word attracts instant dismissal from Bally or his immediate handlers.

11. But either directly or indirectly, in 2026, HH and his UPND praise singers must collectively brave their hearts, they must prepare to emotionally manager their BP levels and financially buy enough pain killers in advance because before heaven and the people of Zambia, there is a clear sign in the sky written “Edgar Chagwa Lungu Ulebwelelapo”. Without any doubt and regardless of Bally’s “mingalato” and ‘Chiundu Chaitwa” tribal politics, I am sure Zambians will red card UBUFI, BOZA or LIES out of HH in 2026.

12. In conclusion, let those who are wise understand the type of clouds in the skies and start preparing the fields for timely farming. Be wise and join our lying HH in acknowledging that “alebwelelapo” is the political cloud of the sky and that Bally will fall in 2026! This article is based on the empirical data from the views of late Levy Mwanawasa, late Micheal Sata, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, Dr. Fred M’membe, Chilufya Tayali, Sean Tembo, Vice President Nalumango, Raphael Nakachinda, Hon. Brian Mundubile, Hon. Jean Ng’andwe Chisenga, Edith Nawakwi, Makebi Zulu, Council of Catholic Bishops, Jonas ZIMBA, Saboi Imboela, PS Pilato, B Flo, Debby Aongola, GBM, Maiko Zulu, Emmanuel Mwamba, CK, Caesar Simukonda, Law Association of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, PF 2021 Campaign Singers, among many others.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email:chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com