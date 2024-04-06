Why do we think the issue of Barotseland has not gone away since the agreement was signed?- Dr Fred M’membe

Dr Fred M’membe



HOSEA 4: 6 – “MY PEOPLE ARE DESTROYED FOR LACK OF KNOWLEDGE”

Why do we think the issue of Barotseland has not gone away since the agreement was signed? And will never go away if not addressed. Are we not better off addressing this issue head on than bury it and wait for a disaster?

We are not speaking from our head. We have consulted widely and there is a living legal Barotseland Agreement that if not implemented will haunt this country for years to come. If this generation does not address this issue, we will pass it on to other generations.

As a country we should honestly without emotions ask ourselves? Why is this issue not dying or dead 60 years after independence?

There’s a need to mull over things and respectfully pay great attention to the sentiments or resolutions coming out of Limulunga.

For the people of Barotseland and all the people of Zambia, there is no sensible alternative to localising governance and to the politicians sharing power with their traditional and religious leaders in an equitable and acceptable manner. The politicians in Lusaka alone have failed our people for 59 years and can not be left to run this country alone. The Barotseland Agreement is not about cessation but about localising governance.

The United Kingdom that we admire so much have done it, there are regions called Scotland, Wales, England, and Northern Ireland occupied by the Scots, Welsh, English, and Irish people respectively and to large extent governed by them.

There is great unity in diversity. A One Zambia One Nation that is inclusive of its diversity is possible. Localising governance will have greater benefit to our country and unity. Trying to dismiss and rubbish a living Barotseland Agreement will take us nowhere.

Let’s struggle for a meaningful One Zambia One Nation that embraces diversity and not divisions.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party