Why Hon. Brian Mundubile Remains Leader Of The Opposition In Parliament- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

WHY HON.BRIAN MUNDUBILE REMAINS LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT

Sunday-29th October, 2023

A suspended party official and Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency sponsored by the Patriotic Front, Robert Chawinga held a Press Conference today and is calling himself Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Please note that Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile remains Leader of the Opposition in Parliament especially because of what the Republican Constitution states and provides;

Article 74(2) states that;

(2) “The opposition political party with the largest number of seats in the National Assembly shall ELECT a Leader of the Opposition from amongst the Members of Parliament who are from the opposition.”

Mr. Chawinga has not been appointed by the Patriotic Front Party or elected by Members of the Opposition in Parliament as lEader of the Opposition. He is perpetrating lawlessness.

The UPND Government is in such a hurry to implement the theft of the Patriotic Front that they are willing to ignore both the law and the Constitution.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT