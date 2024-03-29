WHY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ADVOCATING FOR CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT….

at this stage, we should hear more meetings to strategize how we are going to navigate through this climate change we are experiencing and come up with serious solutions to curb the high cost of living unlike advocating for constitution and statutes amendment.

Why is that only politicians are the ones with appetite to push an agenda for constitution and statutes amendment and reforms?

To be honest, we don’t have any lacunas in our constitution and statutes the so called lacunas just exist in the minds of our selfish leaders and not in our laws. In as far as human beings lives we will never have the best law, what we need is leadership with sober character who can take responsibility.

Before thinking about constitution and statute amendment leaders must amend and restructure their minds and perceptions in order to come to terms with reliaty. So far the constitution has got nothing to hinder us to think properly, and channel our resources into good use.

Because no matter how many times we amend our constitution and statutes, without our selfish leaders changing their mind and perceptions nothing will change in our country, even without the law leaders ought to do the right thing and prioritize the interests of the people.

Parliament where MPs should debate real issues, concerning the developmental agenda of this great republic has turned into a battle field, fighting personal battles.

Due to pettiness and childish behavior of the speakers also the voice President who happens to be the leader of business in the house. People did not vote for arrogance, pettiness and that childishness we are seeing in the house Noo.

It’s high time we sober up as a country to change the narrative of this country, and that can only happen if we have harmony in parliament to allow members of parliament to deliberate issues that will bring development being their sole responsibility.

In conclusion we need leaders with sober character and clear intent, to putting the interests of this country first doing the right thing even when on one is seeing them.

Simpamba Abraham

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!