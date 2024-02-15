Why the delay in redeploying recalled diplomats – Kampyongo questions Government

….to recalled Diplomats have you really been paid gratuity?

Opposition Patriotic Front Chief Whip who is also Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has question why it has take Government years to redeploy recalled diplomats to various ministries and departments.



“How long does it take to redeploy recalled officers, yes we know a recall does not entail a dismissal. But we have seen most of these officers hanging around for more than a year. How long does it take for cabinet to redeploy these officers that were recalled from foreign missions.



In his response, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the redeployment process is underway and begun and as soon as vacancies are made available will be redeployed.