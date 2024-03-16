Why this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony will use Mulamba Harbour instead of Lealui royal village

The current Litunga Lubosi Imwiko two, will not be the first or last one to have the Kuomboka Ceremony from Lialui Royal heritage village to Mulamba harbour in Mongu.

It’s only that change does not come easily in some people’s mind and some easily forget history, many are still fixed with the usual Lialui to Limulunga royal village route..but in these times of Climate change,we have to adapt or die! like the famous saying.

Following the Press Briefing by the right honourable Prime Minister of Barotseland yesterday at the Mboo Kuta at BRE Namuso in Limulunga Royal Village.

National Chairperson of the Kuomboka Kufuluhela Committee, Honourable Prince Nathaniel Mubukwanu disclosed to the press during the Sideline interview that

Litunga, Sir Mwanawina KBE (Knight of the British Empire), and also, Litunga Mbikusita Lewanika ( the father to Dr. Senior Chief Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika) as well as Litunga, Ilute Yeta the fourth, (who reigned before the current Litunga Lubosi Imwiko) used the same Malile canal, instead of the usual Moyo wamo canal or route, which has little water currently as a result of drought caused by changing Climate.

Climate change is real, it’s effects are not only visible negatively impacting us, thus our civic and traditional leaders must adapt or watch their usual practices go into extinction. Our traditional leaders know what time it is and have come come up with an alternative to keep our tradition alive in this harsh climate condition otherwise, it kuomboka would remain in history books and stories if we are to wait for the usual floods.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando’s announcement of the 2024 Kuomboka ceremony date has buried all the doubts in people’s minds, a lot of people kept wondering how the world class ceremony was going to take place in the absence of the usual floods that fills the beautiful Barotse plains by now. They we’re throwing all sorts of emotions and unpretanbles against the BRE for going ahead to allow fundraising ceremonies to be held at home and abroad knowing too well that they cancel it!

Off course the focus and thoughts of most people were on the usual Moyo wamo canal, from Lialui royal village to Limulunga royal village. Little focus was concentrated on alternative routes like , Malile canal from Lialui to Mulamba. I think we must have reasons to be proud of our forefathers creative ingenuity and foresight. They might not have been academically educated but they seemed to be ahead of there generation in thinking of improving not only there livelihood but that of there great grand children, here we are benefitting from there intelligent mind and works.

Actually, even the Lialui to Limulunga harbour was not the first route or docking area during Kuomboka, it was somewhere around mubanga area.

The doomsayers arguments now has shifted to the cleanliness of Mulamba harbour , yes the area might be a slum and not be as clean as your house, but those of who have travelled world over, have seen even worse ones than Mulamba harbour,

However, lam pretty sure measures are being put in place by our authorities to make Mulamba harbour look even better to enable us enjoy our 2024 Kuomboka Ceremony.

This is where our effort must be targeted to put suggestions across, one might think he or she is doing a good job to paint a bad picture of Mulamba or Maunyamo harbour but instead they are just shooting themselves, even the very international tourists we are concerned about, work very hard not to show us the bad pictures of there areas. New York has homeless people sleeping in filthy streets but the media will not show you those pictures and you conclude that yours is the worst.

Any foreign tourist or Visitor who will be seriously concerned with the status of Mulamba habour should champion the campaign to change its face and appearance. Change comes in many ways and the 2024 Kuomboka might be a blessing in disguise.. let’s just prepare ourselves adequately as advised by the right honourable prime Minister or Ngambela to welcome visitors from everywhere.

Mulamba harbour is even wide and offers a clear view for the Kuomboka Ceremony, if you want you can even enhance the view by carrying and using your binoculars etc to Zoom. Just Come in numbers we watch the Namani, Litunga Lubosi the second in this unique ceremony.