Wife admits killing abusive HIV positive hubby

Priscilla Chipulu, Report: A wife who is facing a murder charge in court has admitted killing her husband in cold blood after discovering that he was allegedly sexually abusing their 12-year-old daughter despite his HIV positive status.

Prudence Daka, 38, of Luanshya, and her nephew Stanley Mutimba, 30, are charged with murdering Clarence Zulu last year and throwing his body in the bush.

Opening her defence yesterday, Daka, a billing officer at Kafubu Water and Sewage Company, narrated how she hit her husband with a steel rod resulting in his death.

She said on August 28 last year, her sister from Pakistan visited her and asked her for an escort into town to convert foreign currency into Kwacha