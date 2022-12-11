WIFE FINDS HUBBY ’S ATM CARD HIDDEN IN TOILET

The Livingstone local court has heard how a man used to hide his automated teller machine (ATM) card in the toilet to prevent his wife from using it.

Tasila Ndoma, 32, told the local court that she could no longer continue living in a marriage where her husband, Lovemore Siyunga, 38, did not want her to benefit from his money.

“I never knew how much his salary was when he was working for Hungry Lion because he never told me until one day I found his ATM card hidden in the toilet while I was cleaning”, she said.

