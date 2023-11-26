Wife of embattled Bishop John General stands strong, professes love amidst controversy

THE wife of the embattled Bishop John General alias John Nundwe, Maureen has urged the christians to remain resilient in the face of challenges.

This plea follows recent allegations against her husband, who was purportedly caught in a compromising situation with a married woman during a prayer visit.

In a packed Sunday service, Mrs Nundwe, taking charge of the pulpit, assured the congregation that, despite the obstacles, she and other church members are unwaveringly devoted to supporting her husband Bishop John General.

Mrs Nundwe, in a show of resilience and love, openly expressed her commitment to her husband.

“I love my husband so much! No matter what happens or what comes, even if the stormy rains comes, they will find me with my general,” she said.

And addressing the women in the congregation, she emphasised the importance of standing firm in the face of difficulties, urging them not to let trivial issues break their resolve.

“I want to encourage women here that we need to stand firm not a ka small issues you break,” she said amid jubilations by the excited congregants.

She also drew attention to the tactics of deception employed by individuals who aim to disrupt marital harmony.

Mrs Nundwe also cautioned women in the church against engaging in inappropriate behavior with her husband, issuing a stern warning that she will sue one.

And in a call for unity, Mrs Nundwe requested the church to join her in prayer for her husband, emphasizing the need for collective spiritual support during trying times.

