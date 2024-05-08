Will Smith’s Security Forced To Call Police On Trespasser At His Los Angeles Home

Will Smith has been subject to a variety of stories both very good and very bad in the past few years, notably sometimes even on the same night. But he’s also subject to a bizarrely common problem for celebrities, trespassers. Stories of overzealous fans getting a bit too close to celebrity residences pop up with surprisingly often. In fact, this isn’t even the first time the Smith family has dealt with something similar recently. At a different house back in February two men allegedly climbed onto Jada Pinkett-Smith’s balcony which resulted in another phone call to police.

This time as TMZ reports, it was much less dramatic. Smith himself didn’t have to make the call as he reportedly wasn’t even at the residence at the time of this newest incident. Smith’s security team was forced to call the police twice for a man hovering around his premises. As TMZ reports, the man was reportedly asking for somebody who didn’t live at the residence in the first place. After he disappeared following the first call to the police he returned and somehow gained access to the premises before being detained and arrested. The scary incident reportedly ended in a misdemeanor trespassing charge for the man responsible.

Last month, Smith made a pretty surprising appearance. Him being at Coachella isn’t on its own that surprising, but fans watching J BALVIN’s set certainly weren’t expecting him. Even more surprising was that he brought out his Men In Black soundtrack song alongside a bizarre stage display with alien backup dancers. He’s been hard at work on Bad Boys 4 which is currently still in production.