WITNESS TESTIFIES HEARING ALLEGED CONFESSION OF FOUR MUFULIRA OFFICERS ACCUSED OF COLLEAGUES MURDER

A 20-YEAR-OLD resident of Mufulira has recounted overhearing a conversation among four police officers discussing the killing of their fellow officer in a liquor store.

The accused officers, identified as Detective Sergeants Marvin Manda, Waluka Chilombe, Jameson Lubaya, and Benny Siyakalundu, are facing murder charges in connection with the death of 22-year-old Nason Simbeye on October 23, 2020.

During the court proceedings presided over by Judge Winnie Mwenda, the witness, Petson Nsingo, who is unemployed and resides at Sikalangwe police camp in Mufulira, shared his account.

Nsingo revealed that, while at a liquor store in 2020, he overheard the accused officers discussing the deceased officer.

HE said detective Manda was heard stating that even if they killed Simbeye, they loved him.

Nsingo said the officers spent approximately 30 minutes in the liquor store before leaving.

“I related the story about constable Simbeye who I heard has been killed by unknown people,” he said.

He observed a disagreement between Manda and Chilombe, which led to their departure from the premises.

In 2022, Detective Manda reportedly visited Nsingo’s house, expressing discomfort about community discussions.

He said during the visit, Manda allegedly admitted involvement in the killing of Simbeye but did not specify who was responsible.

Nsingo said he promptly informed Brian Mwape, a friend of the deceased, about the confession.

Judge Mwenda adjourned the case to February 19, 2024, for the continuation of the trial.

MWEBANTU