WOMAN DISCOVERS HUSBAND WAS BURIED WITHOUT HER KNOWLEDGE

By Esther Nkhoma

A 38-year-old widow has expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Health for burying her husband without her knowledge.

Lillian Lungu, says her husband died from Cholera at the National Heroes Stadium and she was not informed despite visiting the cholera center daily in an effort to find out about his well being.

The mother of 11 children has since called on well wishers to help her with school needs for her children.

Incidents similar to this have been on the rise, bringing to question the competence of Health workers as most of the patients are referrals from hospitals and clinics.

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo has admitted that there is a poor communication system between Health workers and families to the patients.

