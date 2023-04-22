WOMAN POUNCES ON NINE YEAR OLD BOY….. LEAVING HIM IN PAIN AFTER DEFILING HIM

A nine-year-old boy in Choma has sustained a painful back and itching private parts after he was allegedly defiled by a woman aged between 22 and 25.

Southern Province Police Commissioner, Paul Achiume, tells Byta FM Zambia that the incident is said to have occurred on 15th April, 2023 around 09:00 hours in Lupata Village.

Achiume explains that the victim was playing with friends at the suspect’s yard only identified as Eunice when she invited him inside the house and allegedly defiled him.

The Commissioner discloses that when the victim went home, he narrated to the mother what had happened and the parties had a meeting where the suspect pleaded with the family of the boy.

Achiume notes that the suspect agreed to pay compensation but failed to fulfill the promise, thus prompting the family to report the matter to the Police but an arrest is yet to be made.