WOMAN SUES DOCTOR FOR K10M OVER NAPKIN IN HER STOMACH

A woman has sued a doctor who led a team of physicians at Matero Level One Hospital, in Lusaka, where a surgical napkin was allegedly left in her stomach after conducting an operation to remove her uterus.

Misozi Phiri, of Lusaka West, wants the High Court to order a Dr Mushota and the State to compensate her K10 million for immense physical pain and deterioration.

Ms Phiri also seeks compensation for emotional and mental distress.

The plaintiff, who has cited the Attorney-General and Dr Mushota as respondents, seeks more damages for a near-death ordeal and removal of her womb.

In the court documents, Ms Phiri submits that in May 2022, she fell ill and fainted at home and was later rushed to Matero Level One Hospital, where Dr Mushota examined her and diagnosed her with high blood pressure (BP).

