WOMAN SWINDLER BLAMES PAPA AS SHE’S JAILED 7 YEARS

A WOMAN of Choma who has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment for swindling several people out of over 1,000 chickens worth over K120,000 has blamed it all on the papa who allegedly asked her to provide the birds to facilitate her healing.

Choongo, 38, a mother of five, said the chickens were meant as a sacrifice, which the papa demanded to enable him to heal her.

Choongo, who was appearing before the Livingstone Magistrates Court, was facing 19 counts of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretences.

But on Monday when she appeared before Livingstone chief resident magistrate Julius Malata, she only admitted to the 16 charges involving 1,243 broilers valued at K123,830 and opted to contest the other three charges.

“I trusted the people I was working with when getting the chickens,” Choongo, who was jointly charged with Siakakole, 27, a taxi driver, who denied all the 19 charges, told the court. “I was in touch with Papa Allah. I had trusted Papa Allah, as he had told me that he had helped a lot of people with their sicknesses. I have health problems, I am diabetic, have high blood pressure, and asthma.

These illnesses led me to search for a solution.

“Yes, the same pastor is a criminal. He wanted to use the chickens’ blood, oil, and water, along with incense from Muslims, to heal my sickness.

However, my problems have not been solved despite seeking help from him. I had stopped going to a proper church.”

Choongo, between June 14 and July 15, is said to have collected 1,243 broilers from 16 poultry farmers whom she promised to pay after the supply of the birds. However, she never did.

Daily Mail