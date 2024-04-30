WOMEN CREATING HISTORY: ZAF Officer becomes first Zambian to graduate form USA National Defense University

A ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) female Officer, Lt Col Michelle Mwiza Kayanda, has carved her name into the annals of history as the first Zambian to graduate from the prestigious National Defence University (NDU), College of Information and Cyber Space in the United States.

This comes after completing the rigorous three months, two weeks intensive training at the NDU, College of Information and Cyber Space in Washington D.C.

As the sole African participant in the Chief Information and Leadership Development Programme, she represented her country with distinction, showcasing the calibre of intellect and professionalism present within the Zambia Air Force.

According to the University Course report, Lt Col Kayanda graduated with A+ both in academics and field activities and was described as a model for others to emulate. She was awarded a Diploma Certificate of Completion for the Programme.

By successfully completing this programme, she has expanded her knowledge and skills and paved the way for future generations of Zambian military officers to access world-class education and training opportunities.

She observed, “It was a moment of pride and achievement as i stood before my graduates across many exceptional expertise and nationalities because it was not only my personal achievement but also the potential for collaboration and partnership between Zambia and the United States in the realm of defence and security”

In a rapidly evolving global landscape where information and cyber warfare play increasingly crucial roles in national security, the expertise gained by Lt Col Kayanda holds immense strategic value for Zambia’s defence capabilities.

Her historic achievement therefore, not only elevates the profile of Zambia on the international stage but also highlights the importance of investing in the education and development of military leaders who will safeguard the nation’s security and prosperity in an increasingly complex and interconnected world.

Lt Col Kayanda was thankful for the immerse support and knowledge transfer and diverse experience received from the entire University faculty.

She graduated on Friday, 26 April 2024 and has since paid tribute to the Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, for her nomination and support that made her stay and study not only comfortably but memorably.

CREDIT: The Zambia Air Force