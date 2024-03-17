WOMEN DO NOT SUPPORT OTHER WOMEN, THIS IS A FALLACY-KATEKA

I have noticed that there is a narrative that has been pushed by society, and for far too long, that women do not support other women. Most people have accepted this as gospel truth and have allowed this narrative to go unchallenged therefore helping to entrench the same.

I have noticed that when I challenge another woman leader when I feel that she is, either not doing the right thing or saying something that is factually not correct, that the narrative of “you see, women do not support each other” is being peddled. And some of the biggest culprits of this, are us women ourselves because we have believed in the lie!

This narrative is designed to keep women down and must be dismissed with the contempt it deserves – especially as we head towards the 2026 elections.

Let us examine this for what it is.

When I and others formed the New Heritage Party, one of the questions I was constantly asked was “Why did you not join Madam Nawakwi’s party? You see, you women do not support one another.” My response was – “there are 54 political parties in Zambia, 2 are led by women (at the time). Why did you not ask the men as to why they did not form one party? Do we reach a conclusion that men do not support fellow men because they did not join their fellow men’s political parties? Why are we selective in application?”.

We are playing at a very high level of leadership in the political arena. We now have both men and women as participants. Do I as a woman only criticise the men and not provide a challenge to my fellow women when they go off-course simply because they are women? Is that not demeaning to the women?

I did not enter the political fray, as to only deal with issues relating to men, I entered this fray as a leader that has come to lead this nation in the right direction and if I can not call a spade a spade when my fellow leaders, male or female, want to mislead the nation, then I should step down as I shall be diluting the very principles that I and my party stand on.

To my fellow women in politics. Let us always try and do and say the right thing….based on principle and not try and mislead the nation in order to please some out there. That way, we shall not be called out.

Let us also debunk the narrative that when we call each other out, then “women do not support women”. Men call each other out all the time, we do not say that men do not support men. Do not buy that story.

Women in fact do support each other – greatly in fact. Examples of how women support each other, abound in our society.

I shall continue to provide a challenge to my fellow leaders – male or female – when I see the need to, just as they will to me. It would be wrong for me to support a wrong, merely because it is perpetrated by a woman.

CHISHALA KATEKA

President – New Heritage Party