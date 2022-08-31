WOMEN MOVEMENTS WANT AN APPOLOGY FROM SEAN TEMBO!

Miss Zambia Natasha Mapulanga Writes…

It is comments like that of Mr Sean Tembo that show you that women continue to be belittled and insulted even “as a joke”. It shows mentally where the minds of others are and what regard they still hold us in.



It is extremely unfortunate that an aspiring presidential candidate like Mr Tembo would utter such even “as a joke”.

UNACCEPTABLE!!!