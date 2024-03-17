WOMEN’S MOVEMENT ASKS SECURITY AGENCIES TO INVESTIGATE SEXUAL ABUSE ALLEGATIONS BY MS. FLORENCE SOLOCHI

We have been alerted to a video recording by Ms. Florence Solochi in which she makes serious allegations of sexual abuses by her close family relations. As the women’s movement we have taken keen interest in the matter and our members the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) are currently working with the Ministry of Community Development, department of social welfare to support Ms. Solochi with counselling.

We have been deeply concerned with increased cases of sexual abuses against girls and women in the country. We therefore take the opportunity to call upon the security wings to thoroughly investigate the serious allegations made by Ms. Solochi in her video.

The women’s movement will keenly follow this matter to its logical conclusion.

ISSUED;

Anne Mbewe Anamela

Executive Director