World Bank Pledges Support for Drought-Hit Farmers in Zambia

In response to the devastating drought gripping Zambia and threatening the livelihoods of countless farmers, the World Bank has announced its commitment to mobilize resources to aid those affected. Speaking from Livingstone, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Victoria Kwakwa, assured Zambian communities of assistance during these challenging times.

Victoria Kwakwa affirmed that the World Bank will not only extend support to farmers who have lost their crops but also provide social protection to households to alleviate the burden of food scarcity. Collaborating closely with the Zambian government, the Bank is actively crafting short-term measures aimed at alleviating the suffering of families hit hardest by the drought.

While addressing the immediate crisis is crucial, Dr. Kwakwa emphasized the importance of long-term strategies to build resilience against future climate-related challenges. She advocated for the development of climate-smart agricultural practices, highlighting the centrality of irrigation and modern farming techniques in ensuring food security amidst erratic rainfall patterns.

Furthermore, Dr. Kwakwa urged Zambia and Zimbabwe to harness the potential of their shared natural wonder, the Victoria Falls, to bolster the tourism sector and stimulate economic growth. She underscored the need for sustainable development of Zambia’s tourism assets, emphasizing their capacity to drive economic transformation and generate employment opportunities.

In response to Dr. Kwakwa’s remarks, Zambia’s Tourism Minister, Rodney Sikumba, revealed that the country had welcomed nearly 1.4 million international tourists in 2023, slightly below the targeted figure of 1.5 million. Despite this, Minister Sikumba expressed optimism, stating that the government has implemented strategic measures to attract two million international visitors in the current year.

As Zambia grapples with the dual challenges of drought and economic recovery, the collaborative efforts of the World Bank and the Zambian government offer a glimmer of hope for vulnerable communities and underscore the importance of sustainable development in building resilience against climate-related shocks.