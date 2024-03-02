WORLD BANK RELEASES OVER US$233 MILLION FOR CONSTRUCTION OF SCHOOLS IN WESTERN PROVINCE

THE World Bank through the Zambia Enhanced Education Project (ZEEP) and the Zambia Early Education Learning (ZEEL) in the Ministry of Education has released over USD $233 Million for the construction of 22 secondary schools and 72 Early Childhood Education (ECE) centres in Western Province.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary for Administration Noriana Muneku who was represented by Acting Director Planning and Information Richard Banda revealed the development during the ground-breaking construction ceremony of Ushaa Day Secondary School in Limulunga District in Western Province.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary also thanked the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) under the leadership of the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko the second for being part of the event.

She added that the traditional leadership attached great importance to the education sector.