Leaders from around the world are telling Israel not to fight back after Iran attacked with many drones, missiles, and cruise missiles.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke to the BBC on Monday about the United Kingdom. It means that the US doesn’t want to attack back, and France is going to try to stop Israel from making things worse.

Iran attacked Israel on Saturday, less than two weeks after Israel’s suspected attack in Syria that killed two Iranian generals. This was the first time Iran has directly attacked Israel, even though the two countries have been enemies since 1979.

According to an Israeli military spokesperson, almost all of the drones and missiles sent by Iran were stopped.

Israel and Iran have been heading towards a conflict while Israel has been fighting against Hamas in Gaza for six months. The fighting began when two aggressive groups, supported by Iran, attacked across the border. A bomb killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.

The attack by Israel in Gaza has caused a lot of damage and resulted in the death of over 33,700 people, as reported by local health officials.

The leader of Germany has asked Israel to help reduce tension.

German leader Olaf Scholz wants Israel to help reduce tension in the Middle East after Iran attacked them.

Scholz said in Shanghai that Iran needs to stop its aggressive behavior.

He was asked if he will try to stop Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from using military force to respond to the attack on Saturday night. He said many people agree that Israel did a really good job at defending against the attack with help from its allies.

He said, “This is a success that maybe shouldn’t be wasted. ” So we recommend that people help to calm things down on their own.

Germany strongly supports and is a close friend of Israel.

African leaders want Israel and Iran to stop fighting.

A few African governments are asking Israel and Iran not to make the conflict worse.

Iran attacked Israel and it’s a big threat to world peace. But Israel should be careful in how they respond, said President William Ruto of Kenya on social media.

South Africa’s government said on Sunday that the sides fighting in the conflict need to be very careful and not do anything to make the situation worse in a delicate area.

Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry asked Israel and Iran to think about the universal promise to solve conflicts peacefully.