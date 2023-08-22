WTA: 19-year-old Gauff Beats Muchova, Claims Biggest Career Title In Cincinnati

American professional tennis player, Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff, captured the biggest title of her career on Sunday, powering past Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to win the WTA Cincinnati Open.

The 19-year-old rushed to her box to hug her team members after securing her first 1000-level title over French Open runner-up Muchova in just under two hours, AFP reported.

Gauff was broken while serving for the straight-sets win, but two games later threw her hands up in joy after converting on her fourth match point.

“This is unbelievable,” said Gauff, who became the youngest winner of the Cincinnati WTA title and the first teenager to win five career titles since Caroline Wozniacki in 2008-09.

Gauff said she arrived on the US hard courts knowing what she needed to do to improve.

“I was going in practice and I was working on it. It just wasn’t translating into the matches,” she said. “It still can get a lot better, the things I want to improve.”

She fired 16 winners with the same number of unforced errors in the final, breaking Muchova five times.

“Today I really won it off of breaking serve, to be honest,” said Gauff, adding that she didn’t serve as well as she did in her semi-final victory over world number one Iga Swiatek.

AFP