Xavi makes U-turn; to stay as Barcelona coach

Xavi Hernández has opted to extend his tenure as Barcelona coach until the conclusion of his contract in 2025, as confirmed by a source to ESPN.

This decision marks a reversal of his previous announcement to step down at the end of the season, citing mental fatigue amidst disappointing results.

After a meeting with president Joan Laporta on Wednesday, the former Spain international has committed to fulfilling his contractual obligations with the Catalan club. Xavi, who took over as Barça coach in 2021, guided the team to their first league title in four years last season and inked a contract extension until June 30, 2025, with an option for an additional year.

Despite encountering challenges earlier in the season with defeats in various competitions, including a notable loss to Villarreal in January prompting his initial resignation announcement, Xavi’s leadership sparked a resurgence on the field.

Barça went on a 13-game unbeaten streak, prompting support from club officials for Xavi to stay on.

Although recent setbacks, including elimination from the Champions League and a defeat in El Clásico, have dimmed their title hopes, sources indicate that Barça remained steadfast in their desire for Xavi to continue.

Financial considerations and Xavi’s success in nurturing young talents further reinforced the club’s commitment to him.

While other candidates were considered as potential replacements, the Barcelona board ultimately reaffirmed their preference for Xavi during discussions on Wednesday.

A final agreement was reached later in the day following a meeting between Xavi and Laporta, solidifying his decision to remain at the helm of the club.