YES….. ECL alebwelelapo slogan is infuriating us

Former president, Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Dr. Chris Zimba claims that, “the alelebwelelapo anthem that has finally hit every corner of the country has invoked the spirit of anger and bitterness in the UPND and its entire leadership….”

Zimba further insinuates that in sensing the clear sign of losing to his main rival in the 2026 elections, the UPND and its leadership has officially introduced politics of imingalato meant to annihilate the opposition by creating factions in political parties which are threats to their hold on power.

What does Lungu and his cronies take us for….. dimwits?

It’s not only President Hichilema and his leadership that are irritated by the annoying slogans of “alebwelelapo” of course, from the rented mobs; it’s actually the entire nation!

How can we afford not to be annoyed when the previous regime deliberately borrowed money to roll-out infrastructure development in order to award themselves contracts to undertake subsidiary works or indeed get kick backs from the main contractors?

How can we elect to remain silent when we were ‘suffocated’ in our houses at the height of the gassing incident occasioned on us by those in authority?

How can we fail to get angry when certain regions were neglected and denied development, including CDF!

How can we celebrate their possible return when one had to be a cadre or related to those in government to be considered for employment in the civil service?

How do you expect us to remain ‘ndwi’ when unruly party cadres took over control of public facilities – markets and bus stations?

Who is responsible for the death of Grazier Mutapa, Lawrence Banda, UNZA student Chipenzi, Mr. Nsama among others….. surely, you expect us to be happy?

Who separated couples from each other, and in the process destablised families by transferring spouses to far-flung areas therefore denying them conjugal rights?

Who retired qualified career civil servants with many productive years ahead of them in so- called national interest?

Who’s responsible for zero production at Mopani or indeed, liquidation of KCM?

Who caused the closure of our once credible and favourite sources of information – The Post Newspapers, Prime TV, Muvi TV and Komboni Radio?

We must be harebrained to welcome you with a red carpet when we are still hurting from hearing your ministers bragging that K100, 000 is nothing to them but pocket money for their children; seeing your party cadres burning collasal amounts of money on mbabula and watching most of you miraculously transform from paupers to multimillionaires, overnight.

Get out of town, man!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst