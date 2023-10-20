You Can’t Do Propaganda With the poor Economy- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By



You Can’t Do Propaganda With the poor Economy

They have just uprated their communication infrastructure….and it’s still failing lamentably.

The biggest crisis the Government of President Hakainde Hichilema has is lack of confidence in their word, the poor state of the Economy vis-à-vis the broken promises.

For example, during the electoral campaigns in 1991, Frederick Chiluba and his team were very clear about their future intentions.

The country was highly indebted and structural changes to repair the economy would hurt. “Tighten your belts” was the mantra said to the public.

It is no wonder that Chiluba implemented some of the most difficult and painful economic reforms without causing riots or political or civil unrests.

He removed food, fuel and agricultural subsidies, privatized over 225 state-owned enterpises with massive job losses and for the first time citizens had to pay for public services as the Government introduced user-fees for health, education and other services that were previously provided free of charge.

Shifting the economy from 80% state run, a command economy to a free market and private run was no mean achievement.

In this case, however, President Hichilema promised low cost of living, low prices of fuel, mealie-meal, fertiliser, and electricity. He also promised jobs and other opportunities for the army of unemployed youths.

But prices of everything have become far more expensive than he found them and the state of the economy is worse. He therefore looks like a diabolical liar.

Further their obsessed focus to make policy and tax decisions that benefit foreigners and multi-nationals depict them as tools of imperial or neo-colonialist forces.

How do you spin that?

They say you can’t do propaganda with the Economy!

So we will continue to set the Agenda and they will continue to come running