You shall hear from us today – BRE Ngambela

The Ngambela of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Mukela Manyando says the Indunas and chiefs in Western Province finalised their deliberations and will give a position today over the raging debate in the country following President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent remarks that there is no country called Barotseland.

Impeccable sources told Daily Revelation last week that the Kuta had summoned all the indunas and chiefs in the region for deliberations to give an appropriate response over the Barotse matter, something Manyando said they have finalised.

Asked to comment on information that among the resolutions included a resolution that no one should be heard mentioning… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/you-shall-hear-from-us-today-bre-ngambela