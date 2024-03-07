ZAF Vs LAZ

By Dickson Jere

You see, both LAZ and ZAF makes Livingstone lit when they land for their events. Hotels are all taken, restaurants fully booked and the money flows in that beautiful tourist town. Lawyers and ZAF officers have a lot of similarities – clean and smart – and love nice vehicles and other things you know what I am talking about!

Anyway, the two groups make Livingstone economy tick. However, this year it appears their events are likely going to clash. LAZ planned AGM and conference appears to be within the same dates of ZAF pass-out parade. Both events are crowd pullers! So far, accommodation is full in Livingstone as a result of the clash and people – especially lawyers – are opting out due to the good room shortages. ZAF have also blocked some of the top rooms…

ZAF is likely to have the President while LAZ will have the Vice-President – and so – advance party and security have also increased the demand! And then relatives of those passing out coming from far and wide…

Now, I am thinking….Is there a way that these two events can be spread one after another so that the Livingstone economy benefits from both of these good people? It is big money for Livingstone and the social activities in that town. Maybe that organization called Livingstone Tourism chakuti chakuti should be talking to both groups and see how to maximize on the events instead of them clashing on same dates.

Anyway, even my usual hotel says ZAF has taken up the rooms, meaning us last minute “bookers” will end up staying on the Zimbabwean side and take tick there!

NB: LAZ is Law Association of Zambia and ZAF is Zambia Air Force. Both are good people. They also spend. They also give tips to Bar tenders. They, once again, love nice things. They are loved in Livingstone!