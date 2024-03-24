ZAMBIA BUYS BACK ITS OWN MAIZE FROM TANZANIA- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
ZAMBIA BUYS BACK ITS OWN MAIZE FROM TANZANIA
Lusaka-24th March 2024
Zambia’s private sector has been buying back maize sold to Tanzania last year.
It emerged that over two hundred truck are off-loading maize at various milling plants in Lusaka.
A check at various milling plants in Lusaka found dozens of trucks parked queuing up to offload the maize.
Im 2021- 2023, Zambia exported huge quantities of maize to Tanzania and Kenya.
Apparently Kenya’s market later expressed concern that Zambian maize may have GMO quantities imported from South Africa.
And truckers complained about the Nakonde District Commissioner Marvelous Sikapizye, who they accused of levying them K750 per truck in collaboration with an agro company as an alleged fumigation fee.
They expressed surprise that instead of paying the fee to a government agency, they are being forced to pay to a private entity.
They say other trucks carrying maize from Tanzania are marooned at Nakonde for similar reasons.
PF kept the maize in reserves but never paid the farmers from whom they collected the maize. I don’t see this to be more moral than UPND selling the maize to pay the farmers who supplied the maize.
They created a problem and now they want to push it on the toes of ND government
Exactly what peasant/small scale farmers do every season.
Mulenga Kaoma, you are not a Dr but a Pf Cadre who stopped thinking the time Pf lost elections. The Pf never paid the farmers, so government had to sell their ( farmers) maize and pay them . The problem is that Pf likes money for “njombolo” and drinking jameson. You killed the economy in every sector for your personal benefits. You were good at borrowing but no payment ba “mamambala imwe”. You left “nkongoles” everywhere including with your concubines! Energy sector , agriculture, construction and borrowed $33 billion which you spent only in Lusaka…useless! What will your own children remember you for ? And this hunger you are celebrating about , UPND will address it squarely. Your bitterness will not take you anywhere.
It s called trade. I sell to a neighbour later on I buy back. What s the problem? Find something relevant to talk about. Petty issues. As Zambians we will not starve the New Dawn will make sure we eat.