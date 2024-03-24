ZAMBIA BUYS BACK ITS OWN MAIZE FROM TANZANIA- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

ZAMBIA BUYS BACK ITS OWN MAIZE FROM TANZANIA

Lusaka-24th March 2024

Zambia’s private sector has been buying back maize sold to Tanzania last year.

It emerged that over two hundred truck are off-loading maize at various milling plants in Lusaka.

A check at various milling plants in Lusaka found dozens of trucks parked queuing up to offload the maize.

Im 2021- 2023, Zambia exported huge quantities of maize to Tanzania and Kenya.

Apparently Kenya’s market later expressed concern that Zambian maize may have GMO quantities imported from South Africa.

And truckers complained about the Nakonde District Commissioner Marvelous Sikapizye, who they accused of levying them K750 per truck in collaboration with an agro company as an alleged fumigation fee.

They expressed surprise that instead of paying the fee to a government agency, they are being forced to pay to a private entity.

They say other trucks carrying maize from Tanzania are marooned at Nakonde for similar reasons.