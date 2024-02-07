Zambia can do without Europe. But Europe can’t do without Zambia- Dr Canisius BANDA

ON DISCOVERIES

[The Curious Case of Nitwits and Wealth]

____________

Like Dr Kenneth KAUNDA did, that esteemed founding father of our nation, many of us have always known that Zambia is far wealthier than much of Europe put together.

Zambia is potentially a very rich country.

It explains why in 1973, as a national priority, UNIP [United National Independence Party] established the School of Mines at the PEOPLE’s UNIVERSITY, the University of Zambia [UNZA].

Only a nitwit would rejoice at the mere discovery of a large deposit of any mineral in Zambia. That Zambia has many, if not all, high value minerals is common knowledge.

Europe is parasitic to Zambia.

Zambia can do without Europe. But Europe can’t do without Zambia.

Though such discoveries are desirable and welcome, for its security and prosperity, what Zambia really needs, urgently needs on the other hand, is the discovery of a large deposit of SMART and REQUIRED LEADERS.

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

6 February 2024