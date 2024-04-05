Zambia Has More Lazy And Hungry Individuals Masquerading To Be Politicians- Sikaile Sikaile

ZAMBIA HAS MORE LAZY AND HUNGRY INDIVIDUALS MASQUERADING TO BE POLITICIANS

We have no opposition leaders who genuinely want to liberate our struggling economy. When I look at the crop of our politicians in the opposition, all I see are individuals either unhappy or simply wanting to assume national duties to liberate themselves from poverty.

All you can see on their faces is a desire for power for personal benefits. This is why when you ask them about their manifestos, they have nothing convincing to offer. This appetite for public money is what led to thugs assuming power under the PF. Those thugs in bus stations could walk away with a minimum of K20,000 from a pirate bus station like Kamwala every Friday without working for it in the name of commandos and party cadres.

On the other hand, their top leaders continued sharing contracts, and some were supplying gas despite their companies being awarded down payments before even being formed. Today, some publicly owned institutions are closing, and when you do your research, you will discover that some of our politicians are the ones who borrowed money and failed to pay because they thought they would be in power forever. In the case of the former government, they borrowed from various institutions, including private sectors, and they were untouchable because of their positions.

This is the main driving force that pushes them back into active politics so that they can continue exploiting our nation. I feel bad for some of my youths who support these folks without critically analyzing their motives. They acquired wealth that they cannot even explain how they obtained, and these are the leaders we think can develop Zambia. Those who have not tasted power yet are also eager to come in and eat.

Our nation is now a source of income for lazy citizens because they know that joining politics is the easiest way to get rich overnight. We are doomed if we do not think critically as a nation. We are being robbed each day by some of these politicians. This is why you see some of them trotting from one government to another without shame. Ask them what they have significantly done for our nation from the time they joined UNIP to the current UPND government, and they will show you nothing. They’re in the game to eat and amass wealth.

They are individuals who cannot even operate a small genuine business. Without political handouts, they cannot survive. Youths, be extra careful about the people you entrust your nation to.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE