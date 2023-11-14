Zambia in trouble if Registrar has been fired for obeying court order – Laura Miti

Laura Miti says

The “firing” of the Registrar of Societies is troubling.

Now, her letter of surrender (ndipo government language) does not give a reason for her removal.

What is common knowledge is that it comes soon after she released the list of registered PF office holders, which list shows they have not been changed from PF 1 to PF 2.

Now, of course, if Edgar Lungu is still registered as PF party President, that puts the Speaker of the National Assembly in a pickle.

It suggests the Leader of the Opposition should not have been changed.

If the Registrar of Societies is being punished for obeying a court order, and therefore showing that an illegality or ill-advised move (choose one), happened in Parliament, we are in troubled waters.

We citizens must watch carefully how this unfolds. For now, it does not smell good.