Zambia lucky to have me – Lungu

FORMER Zambian president Edgar Lungu says the country was lucky to have a leader whom it can go back to and seek advice.

Speaking at Liberty Life Assembly Church in Lusaka on Sunday at a book launch, Lungu in the company of United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) members said, there was no shame in seeking advice from experienced people to resolve matters.

Lungu was invited to grace the launch of the book: “Faith in a Changing Climate: The Negative impact of environmental degradation on Christian Practices and beliefs”.

“My message this morning… is that we should not be ashamed to ask those who have been before us for advice on matters they can fix,” Lungu said

“So in Zambia we are lucky we have some of us who have been president for 7 years and some who have been ministers, so ask us and we shall tell you.”

Lungu noted the challenges Zambia faced, including the current drought stating he foresaw the drought, when he was president, but that he was called vision-less instead.

Lungu praised the host Reverend Dr, Steven Sata for being a truthful witness of climate change and also a truthful witness to save lives of the people of Zambia.

“This book we are launching today, ‘faith in a changing climate’ testifies that we have a vision, it testifies that you are awake.

“You saw this way back, and you were writing your book quietly, when I was president I said climate change will come at one time and someone said it is lack of vision. Today we have indicated, you and me, that climate change is the problem,” said Lungu.

Meanwhile Lungu said he could not help being arrogant sometimes.

“You know I avoid being arrogant but sometimes it just comes inevitably. My message is that please ask your neighbour if your neighbour knows better don’t be ashamed of asking your friend on what they did to fix something,” he added

“I know I have offended some people. When I go home my wife will say ‘but why do you talk too much?’ but that’s my job to talk.”

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba