ZAMBIA MOURNS WITH BOTSWANA OVER THE PASSING OF 31 PEOPLE IN ROAD ACCIDENT

President Hichilema writes…

To our Dear Brother His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and the people of Botswana 🇧🇼.

We learned, with deep shock and sorrow, of the demise of thirty-one (31) female and fifteen (15) male Batswana who were involved in a tragic bus accident as they were travelling from Botswana to Moria, Republic of South Africa for Easter festivities.

On behalf of the Government, people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, we wish to convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, my dear Brother, the Government, and people of Botswana on this tragedy and loss of life.

As we join the people of Botswana in mourning this loss, we pray for comfort and solace for the bereaved families and the Batswana people. We also pray for a quick recovery for the eight-year-old girl, who was the sole survivor of the tragic accident.

May God Almighty grant Your Excellency fortitude during this difficult time.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia