ZAMBIA ON THE RIGHT PATH TO ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION-MILUPI

April 14,2024

Solwezi- Minister of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development Charles L. Milupi says the government has made strides in economic growth, as evidenced by the steady increase in the gross domestic product (GDP).

Speaking yesterday, when he paid a courtesy call on Northwestern Province Robert Lihefu, Minister Milupi said the economic activities undertaken by UPND led the government to point at boosting production and manufacturing.

Mr. Milupi pointed out that the economic growth of this country suffered a huge setback at the hands of the Patriotic Front, as evidenced by the drop in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) value during its tenure.

The minister charged that the New Dawn government remains keen on repositioning Northwestern Province and other provinces through improved infrastructure.

He added that economic growth can only be realized if the country has much-needed infrastructure.

Mr. Milupi further said that improving road infrastructure is among other important projects the government is doing in the province and the country in its quest to link Zambia to other countries.

He, however, said that the government is doing all it can to ensure that every part of the country develops at the same time.

“We want to ensure that every part of the country receives the development it deserves, as we are all aware that there is no equality in terms of infrastructure development in the country. Therefore, this government wants to ensure that every part of Zambia develops at the same time”, he said.

The minister further thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for putting the country back on the right track, adding that with this current leadership,the country is destined for greatness.