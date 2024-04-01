ZAMBIA TO PAY LAZARD FERRES $45MILLION FOR DEBT RESTRUCTURING

The Zambian Government will pay Lazard Freres ,principla negotiators of the EuroBind debt restructure an amount of $45million for its consultancy.

Last week, President Hakainde Hichilema announced the success of the $3billion Eurobond debt restructure.

Zambian Government, as advised by Lazard Frères and White & Case LLP, acting respectively as financial and legal advisors, was pleased to announce that following private discussions between March 18 to 25, 2024 with the members of the Steering Committee (the “Steering Committee”) of the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee (the “Committee”), advised by Newstate Partners LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges (London) LLP, it has reached an agreement with the Steering Committee on the key commercial terms of a proposed restructuring

transaction (the “Restructuring”) relating to the Government’s bonds due 2022, 2024 and 2027 (the “Bonds”, and the holders thereof, the “Bondholders”).

The members of the Steering

Committee currently own or control approximately 16% of the outstanding Bonds, while all the members of the Committee currently own or control more than 33% of the outstanding.

The Patriotic Front hired Lazard for debt restructure for $5million and the UPND Government will pay $45million.