ZAMBIA TO START PRODUCTION OF CAR BATTERIES BY END OF JULY THIS YEAR

Zambia will start the production of car batteries by the end of July this year following the arrival of the manufacturing equipment.

Speaking when Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga toured the Jiangxi Multi Facility Economic Zone in Chibombo district today, facility general manager Xu Jianfeng says for next two months, the investor will be working on the test trails of the equipment and the completion of the plant.

Mr. Xu says the investor will be able to produce 400,000 batteries in the first phase and will double the production once it starts producing at full capacity.

And Mr. Xu says so far, the facility has nine investment agreements with investors and that their investments will reach over $100 million and will create 1,500 jobs.

He says other investors include cigarette making plant, transformer assembling and manufacturing which is already under operation, quarry crushing and block making, electricity cable and PVC products produced by Jiangxi Copper whose equipment will be on site next month among others.

Meanwhile, Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has urged the investors to ensure high quality affordable products that the local people will easily access.

PN