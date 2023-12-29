ZAMBIA WILL NOT ALLOW GAY RIGHTS-PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed that the new dawn administration will not condone homosexuality and LGBTQ rights as this goes against the values of the country.

And in a related development, Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye says the homosexuals in his country “should be stoned”.

According to the BBC, President Évariste Ndayishimiye was responding to a reporter’s question and said “powerful nations “should keep” their aid if it comes with an obligation to give rights to homosexuals.”

Mr Ndayishimiye is a fervent Catholic.