ZAMBIAN FEMALE REFEREE GETS AFCON APPOINTMENT

Top Zambian female FIFA referee Diana Chikotesha has been selected to officiate at the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 that kicks off on 13 January, 2024.

Chikotesha is among two female referees that have been named alongside 28 assistant referees that will be on hand to officiate in matches that have attracted 26 referees. Carine Atezambong of Cameroon is the other female assistant referee.

The Lusaka-based referee has risen through the ranks and recently officiated at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the CAF Women’s Champions League in Côte d’Ivoire.