ZAMBIANS MUST UKA…..as he exposes attempts to introduce Proxy Voting in Parliament- Hon. Mundubile

ZAMBIANS MUST UKA- HON MUNDUBILE

…..as he exposes attempts to introduce Proxy Voting in Parliament.

Lusaka, Saturday, February 17, 2024 (SMART Eagles).

Leader of Opposition Hon Brian Mundubile has exposed alleged attempts by Parliament to introduce Proxy voting in the house.

A proxy vote is a ballot cast by one person on behalf of another.

Speaking Friday, Hon Mundubile said the Proxy vote has been disgracefully suggested due to failure by Parliament to take its rightful position.

He is of the view that the Proxy voting is being pushed to provide fertile grounds for constitutional amendments to include G@y rights.

The Mporokoso lawmaker said a proxy vote can only work in a Party-List electoral system where leaders do not have any connection with the voters.

He has suggested that Parliament introduces Virtual voting if it so wishes to have every MP cast a vote.

“How will that work, the people of Mporokoso voted for Brian Mundubile, when I am coming to Parliamnet to vote, I consult the members in my Constituency. We vote based on feedback from the constituents. They want to introduce proxy vote where close friends can vote on behalf of their absent Collegues. It is a no no. We have different electoral systems. We have a party list System, under this system, candidates do not campaign in constituencies. A vote that get votes begins to divide seats. In that system, the Proxy system can work. What is prompting this proposal, why don’t we just introduce virtual voting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said the Current Parliamment has not served the Zambian people as it should.

He said Citizens must UKA and ensure that Parliamnet begins to work for the Zambian people.

He said the current Economic, Agriculture and health challenges are due to failure by Parliament to allow MPs to debate effectively.

Hon Mundubile has since apologised to the citizens for failure by Parliament to take a position and serve the Zambian people for the purpose it was created.