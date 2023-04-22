ZAMBIANS OVERSEAS MOBILISE SUPPORT FOR COPPER QUEENS

Various Zambia, New Zealand associations are doing everything possible to mobilize support for the Copper Queens maiden appearance with less than 100 days to the kickoff of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand.

The Zambians in Aotearoa Association (ZIAA) and the African Communities Forum Incorporated (ACOFI) will assemble groupings of football fans to cheer the Copper Queens from the first to the last whistle during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand.

The associations attended a FIFA sponsored event organized by Cultural Pulse to avoid accumulating yellow cards.

The purpose of the event was to bring together people from multicultural communities in Auckland to induct them as community champions for the tournament.

The event was graced by FIFA Chief Operating Officer for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and representative for New Zealand football.

ACOFI led by its Zambian President Evelyn Kalumbu Park, said she is working round the clock to leave no gaps in building up support for the Copper Queens and other African countries that qualified to the tournament.

ZIAA was represented by its Chairperson Dr. Munanga Mwandila who noted that the Copper Queens supporters will be drawn from New Zealand and across the world.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Government has congratulated the Copper Queens for their qualifications and wished them well.

